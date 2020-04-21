Lockheed Martin (LMT): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $383.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $453.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $442.54 and a one-year low of $266.11. Currently, Lockheed Martin has an average volume of 1.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMT in relation to earlier this year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; the Littoral Combat Ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. The Space segment comprises of the research and development, design, engineering and production of satellites, strategic, and defensive missile systems and space transportation systems. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.