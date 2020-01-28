Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT), with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $432.63, close to its 52-week high of $438.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 68.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $433.80 average price target, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Buckingham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Based on Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.17 billion and net profit of $1.61 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.41 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion.

