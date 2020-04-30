Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) yesterday and set a price target of C$87.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Loblaw Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.36, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on April 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Loblaw Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.59 billion and net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.22 billion and had a net profit of $224 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and Aasociate-owned drug stores, and also includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars and apparel and other general merchandise. The Financial Services segment offers credit card services, loyalty programs, insurance brokerage services, personal banking services provided by a major Canadian chartered bank, deposit taking services and telecommunication services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.