Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Gets a Hold Rating from TD Securities

In a report released today, Michael Van Aelst from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF), with a price target of C$78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.85.

Aelst has an average return of 4.7% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Aelst is ranked #2663 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $57.52 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.21 and a one-year low of $43.59. Currently, Loblaw Companies has an average volume of 398.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and Aasociate-owned drug stores, and also includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars and apparel and other general merchandise. The Financial Services segment offers credit card services, loyalty programs, insurance brokerage services, personal banking services provided by a major Canadian chartered bank, deposit taking services and telecommunication services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.