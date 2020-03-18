Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 15, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF), with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.34, close to its 52-week low of $45.94.

Nattel has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Loblaw Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #3128 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loblaw Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.93.

Loblaw Companies’ market cap is currently $16.69B and has a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.96.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services.