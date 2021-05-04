loanDepot (LDI) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Brian Anderson- May 4, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Carr from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on loanDepot (LDI), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Carr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, PennyMac Financial, and Rocket Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on loanDepot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.77, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Founded in 2010, California-based loanDepot Inc. is a consumer lending and real estate services provider. It sells mortgage and non-mortgage lending products and is among the largest retail mortgage lenders in the U.S. The company also provides settlement services, real estate services, and insurance brokerage services.

