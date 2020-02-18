LKQ (LKQ) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on LKQ (LKQ) today and set a price target of $42.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

LKQ has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.25.

The company has a one-year high of $36.63 and a one-year low of $24.44. Currently, LKQ has an average volume of 1.75M.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.