Lizhi Inc (LIZI) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lizhi Inc (LIZI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Lizhi Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Lizhi Inc’s market cap is currently $345.7M and has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.13.

Lizhi, Inc. owns and operates an interactive audio entertainment platform and an online audio platform in China. The company’s app Lizhi allows users to create, store and share their own podcasts on mobile devices with the help of intuitive recording and reach their audience through various discovery tools. Lizhi was founded by Jinnan Lai and Ning Ding in November 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.