Livongo Health (LVGO) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health (LVGO), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livongo Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.40, a 70.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.69 and a one-year low of $15.12. Currently, Livongo Health has an average volume of 1.61M.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. The company was founded by Kimon Angelides and Glen E. Tullman on October 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

