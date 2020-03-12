Livongo Health (LVGO) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Livongo Health (LVGO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Option Care Health, Evolent Health, and Hms Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Livongo Health with a $43.67 average price target, a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Livongo Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.22 million.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health.

