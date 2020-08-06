Livongo Health (LVGO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Morgan Stanley gave Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.03, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Livongo Health with a $95.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.00 and a one-year low of $15.12. Currently, Livongo Health has an average volume of 4.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LVGO in relation to earlier this year.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. The company was founded by Kimon Angelides and Glen E. Tullman on October 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

