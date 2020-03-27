Livongo Health (LVGO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Needham gave Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Livongo Health with a $39.40 average price target, representing a 70.9% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.68 and a one-year low of $15.12. Currently, Livongo Health has an average volume of 1.6M.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. The company was founded by Kimon Angelides and Glen E. Tullman on October 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

