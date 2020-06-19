Livexlive Media (LIVX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Livexlive Media (LIVX), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 38.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Livexlive Media has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, Livexlive Media has an average volume of 643.1K.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. It provides music fans the ability to watch, listen, experience, discuss, deliberate, and enjoy live music and entertainment. The company also involves in the sale of subscription-based services and advertising from music offerings and the licensing of live music content rights and services. LiveXLive Media was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

