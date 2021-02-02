Liveperson (LPSN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on Liveperson (LPSN) on March 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.65, close to its 52-week high of $68.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.67, a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.83 and a one-year low of $14.08. Currently, Liveperson has an average volume of 1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Daryl Carlough, the SVP, Global & Corp Controller of LPSN bought 15,000 shares for a total of $114,000.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

