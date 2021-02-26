Liveperson (LPSN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Rosenblatt Securities and J.P. Morgan gave Liveperson (NASDAQ: LPSN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.29, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liveperson’s market cap is currently $3.89B and has a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 226.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.