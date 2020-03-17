Liveperson (LPSN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Needham gave Liveperson (NASDAQ: LPSN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.73, close to its 52-week low of $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -26.9% and a 19.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.17, implying a 108.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.21 and a one-year low of $16.59. Currently, Liveperson has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Wesemann, a Director at LPSN bought 15,000 shares for a total of $104,550.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

