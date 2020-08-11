Liveperson (LPSN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Hold rating on Liveperson (LPSN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.57, close to its 52-week high of $60.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 91.8% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and BlackLine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.60.

The company has a one-year high of $60.45 and a one-year low of $14.08. Currently, Liveperson has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Daryl Carlough, the SVP, Global & Corp Controller of LPSN bought 15,000 shares for a total of $114,000.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

