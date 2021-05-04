Livent (LTHM) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Livent (LTHM), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Yara International, and Intrepid Potash.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a one-year high of $23.99 and a one-year low of $4.71. Currently, Livent has an average volume of 2.81M.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. It specializes in battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.