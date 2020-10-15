Livent (LTHM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Livent (LTHM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.53 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Livent has an average volume of 3.04M.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. It specializes in battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.