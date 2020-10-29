Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 88.9% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

Live Oak Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Live Oak Bancshares’ market cap is currently $1.39B and has a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOB in relation to earlier this year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates an established national online platform for small business lending. It is focused on lending to small businesses and professionals in the veterinary practices, healthcare services, independent pharmacies, death care management, investment advisors, family entertainment centers and poultry agriculture regions. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III in December 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.