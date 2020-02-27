LivaNova (LIVN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Hold rating on LivaNova (LIVN) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.70, close to its 52-week low of $62.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LivaNova’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $32.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $211 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others.