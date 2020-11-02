LivaNova (LIVN) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst David Saxon assigned a Buy rating to LivaNova (LIVN) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, BioTelemetry, and SI-Bone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LivaNova is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.33, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LivaNova’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $182 million and GAAP net loss of $87.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $277 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIVN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and advanced circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs and markets NM-based medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. The Other segment consists of company’s shared service expenses for finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and new ventures. Its products include VNS therapy system. oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, and cannulae. The company was founded on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.