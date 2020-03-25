LivaNova (LIVN) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating on LivaNova (LIVN) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.36, close to its 52-week low of $33.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wise is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Wise covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00.

The company has a one-year high of $99.13 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, LivaNova has an average volume of 457.8K.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and advanced circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs and markets NM-based medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. The Other segment consists of company’s shared service expenses for finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and new ventures. Its products include VNS therapy system. oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, and cannulae. The company was founded on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.