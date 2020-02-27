LivaNova (LIVN) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Bardo maintained a Buy rating on LivaNova (LIVN) yesterday and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.70, close to its 52-week low of $62.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Bardo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen, and Alcon.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.67, implying a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.13 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, LivaNova has an average volume of 322.2K.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others.