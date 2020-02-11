Liquidity Services (LQDT) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Liquidity Services (LQDT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ritchie Bros, CDK Global, and Carvana Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidity Services with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.34 and a one-year low of $4.46. Currently, Liquidity Services has an average volume of 72.22K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other.