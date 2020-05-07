Liquidity Services (LQDT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Liquidity Services (LQDT), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidity Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liquidity Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.5 million and GAAP net loss of $5.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LQDT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The Corporate and Other segment comprises company’s IronDirect and TruckCenter operations. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.