Liquidity Services (LQDT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Liquidity Services (LQDT), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Ritchie Bros.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidity Services with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Liquidity Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.02 million.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other.