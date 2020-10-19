Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.47, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 40.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Liquidia Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, implying a 357.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Liquidia Technologies has an average volume of 380K.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.