LiqTech International (LIQT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on LiqTech International (LIQT) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 41.7% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Orbital Energy Group, and Koppers Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LiqTech International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on LiqTech International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.28 million and net profit of $303.5K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.42 million and had a net profit of $34.24K.

LiqTech International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters for the gas and liquid purification. Its specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration and diesel particulate filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.