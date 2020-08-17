Lipocine (LPCN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lipocine (LPCN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lipocine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Lipocine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million.

Lipocine, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatment for use in men’s and women’s health through proprietary drug delivery technologies. It focuses on the oral testosterone replacement therapy and preterm birth prevention. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.