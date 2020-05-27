Lipocine (LPCN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Lipocine (LPCN) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 47.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Lipocine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.45 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Lipocine has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LPCN in relation to earlier this year.

Lipocine, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatment for use in men’s and women’s health through proprietary drug delivery technologies. It focuses on the oral testosterone replacement therapy and preterm birth prevention. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.