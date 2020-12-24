Linx SA (LINX) Receives a New Rating from Banco Santander

Linx SA (LINX) received a Hold rating and a $7.60 price target from Banco Santander analyst Banco Santander yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.24.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Linx SA with a $7.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.47 and a one-year low of $2.83. Currently, Linx SA has an average volume of 42.7K.

Linx SA engages in providing software solutions for management in enterprise resource planning and point of sale transactions. It also offers connectivity solutions, the engineering framework, electronic commerce, and customer relationship management for the retail segment in Brazil. The company was founded by Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.