Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Ryan Adist- January 3, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics with a $3.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.73 and a one-year low of $0.57. Currently, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average volume of 338K.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer.

