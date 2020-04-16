Linde (LIN) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Hold rating on Linde (LIN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $181.15.

Zekauskas observed:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Linde auf “Neutral” belassen. Im Rahmen einer uberarbeitung des Bewertungsmodells fur den Industriegasekonzern habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) fur 2020 erhoht, schrieb Analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die 2020er Schatzung fur den Gewinn je Aktie beliess er unverandert./edh/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 12:28 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 13:03 / EDT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $217.70 average price target, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.08 billion and net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.