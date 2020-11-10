Linde (LIN) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Hold rating on Linde (LIN) yesterday and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.31, close to its 52-week high of $269.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Element Solutions, and Kronos Worldwide.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $282.84, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR224.87 price target.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.38 billion and net profit of $458 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7 billion and had a net profit of $735 million.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.