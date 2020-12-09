Linde (LIN) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN) on July 2 and set a price target of EUR210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

Girod has an average return of 18.1% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6643 out of 7138 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.02, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.86 billion and net profit of $700 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7 billion and had a net profit of $735 million.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.