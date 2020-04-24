Linde (LIN) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, Sebastian Bray from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN), with a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $181.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bray is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.1% success rate. Bray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Albemarle, and BASF SE.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $218.59, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR190.00 price target.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.08 billion and net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.