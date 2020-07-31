Linde (LIN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Kepler Capital gave Linde (NYSE: LIN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Linde to Buy today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $242.02, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $242.63, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $127.1B and has a P/E ratio of 56.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.