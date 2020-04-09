Linde (LIN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Merrill Lynch gave Linde (NYSE: LIN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from UBS. Analyst Andrew Stott maintained a Buy rating on Linde today and set a price target of EUR190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.94.

Stott observed:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Linde von 220 auf 190 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Wegen erwarteter Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise habe er seine 2020er Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) fur die europaischen Chemiekonzerne um durchschnittlich 10 beziehungsweise 27 Prozent reduziert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Beim EPS liege er damit rund 14 Prozent unter den durchschnittlichen Analystenschatzungen. Mit einer Nachfrage-Normalisierung im Sektor rechnet er erst im vierten Quartal 2020./edh/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 01:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Stott has an average return of 12.9% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Stott is ranked #730 out of 6295 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.32, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $192.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $227.86 and a one-year low of $146.72. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 2.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.