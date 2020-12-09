Linde (LIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on May 28, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN), with a price target of EUR210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.02, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on May 14, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Linde’s market cap is currently $131.5B and has a P/E ratio of 59.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.04.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.