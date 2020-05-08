Linde (LIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GCP Applied Technologies, Axalta Coating Systems, and Donaldson Company.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.57, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $97.05B and has a P/E ratio of 42.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.