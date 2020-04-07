Linde (LIN) Gets a Buy Rating from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst Sven Olaf Kuerten maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.92.

Olaf Kuerten wrote:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat die Einstufung fur Linde auf “Kaufen” mit einem fairen Wert von 187,50 Euro belassen. Der Medizinkonzern priorisiere die Versorgung mit Sauerstoff und wichtigen medizinischen Gasen, um Kliniken im Zuge der Corona-Epidemie zu unterstutzen, schrieb Analyst Sven Kurten in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die amerikanische Tochter Lincare betreut zudem Patienten mit Atemwegserkrankungen zu Hause, was die US-Krankenhauser ebenfalls entlaste./ssc/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 11:38 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 12:23 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Kuerten is ranked #4592 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $212.40 average price target, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $192.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $93.76B and has a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.