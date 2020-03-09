Linde (LIN) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the CEO of Linde (LIN), Stephen Angel, bought shares of LIN for $527.8K.

This is Angel’s first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Stephen Angel’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $57.22 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Linde’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.82 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion. The company has a one-year high of $227.85 and a one-year low of $168.69. LIN’s market cap is $100.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.12.

Five different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, LIN received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Linde has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.