Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 34.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.30 and a one-year low of $3.01. Currently, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an average volume of 511.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.