Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Gregory Pendy from Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) to Buy, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.64, close to its 52-week low of $3.01.

Pendy has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Pendy is ranked #4997 out of 6165 analysts.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Based on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.8 million and GAAP net loss of $1.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIND in relation to earlier this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.