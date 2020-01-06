Lincoln National (LNC) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.52 and a one-year low of $50.82. Currently, Lincoln National has an average volume of 1.33M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism.