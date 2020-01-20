Lincoln National (LNC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC) on January 17 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.29, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lincoln National’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion and GAAP net loss of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.4 billion and had a net profit of $399 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism.