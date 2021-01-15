Lincoln National (LNC) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National (LNC), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.44.

The company has a one-year high of $61.96 and a one-year low of $16.11. Currently, Lincoln National has an average volume of 1.88M.

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.