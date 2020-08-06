Lincoln National (LNC) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln National with a $42.43 average price target, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Lincoln National’s market cap is currently $7.54B and has a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.