Lincoln National (LNC) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.50, close to its 52-week low of $30.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.83, an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.52 and a one-year low of $30.50. Currently, Lincoln National has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNC in relation to earlier this year.

